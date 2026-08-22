Western states’ move on economic terrorism doomed to failure

Speaking on the occasion of a memorial and commemoration ceremony of the victims of ill phenomenon of terrorism, Saeed Khatibzadeh pointed to the economic terrorism waged against Iran, emphasizing, “Know for sure that if Western countries took a wrong path for several times, they would doom to failure.”

What has been done by the terror front against the people of Iran and this country over the past few years will forever go down in the history, he added.

This war, the latest of which is economic terrorism, they [western countries] have launched against the Iranian nation, he said, stressing, “Know that if they [Western states] follow the same wrong path a thousand times, they will fail again.”

MNA/ 6923613