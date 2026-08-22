Health conditions of Iranian pilots held in Qatar “not good”

Regarding the fate of four Iranian pilots who were targeted during a defensive mission in the early days of the war [the 40-day US and Zionist regime launched on Feb. 28, 2026], he said that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has been following up on their status since the very beginning.

The location where the Iranian pilots are being held on water is unsuitable for maintaining their health, General Bagherzadeh underlined.

Qatar should transfer the Iranian prisoners to land and a fully equipped hospital as soon as possible, he emphasized.

Kuwait should respect the rights of the prisoners of war under the four Geneva Conventions and facilitate initial contact between them and their families, the commander added.

“This has provided a glimmer of hope for the swift release of these dear individuals,” Bagherzadeh remarked.

Kuwait must respect the rights of prisoners of war under the four Geneva Conventions and facilitate initial contact between the captives and their families, he urged.

Pointing to the ICRC’s efforts to even establish video communication between Guantanamo prisoners and their families, he urged the committee to “urgently pursue the release of the Iranian captives, and also provide them with the possibility of video communication with their families.”

The commander also appealed to the ICRC office for the Arab countries to take the lead in the matter and take the necessary steps to follow up on the condition of the Iranian captives and establish communication between them and their families.

Back on August 15, Commander of the Missing in Action Search Committee of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff Brigadier General Mohammad Bagherzadeh made the disclosure in a letter to President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, expressing “grave concern” over the fate of the three Iranian pilots and asking the international humanitarian organization to urgently follow up on their situation.

MNA