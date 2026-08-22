Iran tops in region in polymer production

Speaking on the sidelines of a national Industry and Mine Day ceremony in Tehran, Reza Khademi urged domestic manufacturers to expand export targets beyond regional markets to include Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus.

Accoridng to local Iranian English-language media, he highlighted Iran’s vast oil and natural gas reserves, alongside its expanded petrochemical infrastructure, as key competitive advantages that solidify the country’s role as a major regional player.

“Iran’s nominal polymer production capacity currently reaches approximately 8.8 million tons per year,” Khademi stated, citing official industry statistics. “This accounts for roughly 1.8 percent of global capacity and 21 percent of total production in the Middle East.”

Emphasizing the role of local expertise and younger leadership in driving economic growth, Khademi noted that Iranian engineers and young managers—working alongside experienced industry veterans—have successfully positioned the nation as a leader in sectors where it maintains a comparative advantage.

MNA