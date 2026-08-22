Global map of power is currently changing: Basij chief

Speaking at the Fourth National Ceremony for Honoring Activists of the country's mosques, he stated, “This ceremony is held at a situation where the Global Arrogance with the centrality of the United States and Israel, after sustaining severe defeat from Iran in various fronts, has tried to pave its way by hitting the pillars of the resistance.”

Referring to the recent war and the enemy's behavior, Hojjat al-Islam Hossein Taeb noted that the cruel enemy entered the war with Iran using all its military and propaganda power, but when it saw that the Iranian nation would not back down, it was forced to request a ceasefire and then negotiate.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the high power of the Armed Forces of the country, emphasizing, “The crushing operations of the Armed Forces revealed the weaknesses of the US military to the world; an army that, with a huge budget and all the intelligence and operational capabilities, thought it could finish off Iran in a short time.”

Not only the Iranian nation and Armed Forces did not weaken in the recent war, but also it was the enemy that was forced to retreat, cease fire, and negotiate, he underlined.

Referring to the recent positions of the US President Donald Trump, he said, "The enemy's current trend is a downward trend, and Trump's rhetoric is out of desperation, not initiative."

According to him, the domestic US polls also show that a large portion of the country's people consider war with Iran a big mistake.

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