Parl. agrees with opening ECO Rep. Office in Iran

Gholamreza Marhaba Spokesman for Iranian Parliament Economic Commission broke the news in a meeting of Economic Commission of Parliament on Monday and stated that members of the Investigation Board were elected from the companies affiliated with Atieh Saba Investment Company and the National Shoe Company by the majority votes of members of the Commission.

The draft agreement of the host country for opening of the Representative Office of the Trade and Development Bank of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran was also put on the agenda of today’s meeting of the Parliament which was approved by a majority vote and sent to the Parliament’s plenary session for final consideration, he added.

