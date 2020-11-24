Iran, Kazakhstan stress transportation cooperation

A webinar was held on Tuesday on Iran- Kazakhstan maritime, ports, and road transport in attendance of shipping, ports and roads officials of the two countries.

During the session, the two countries stressed the expansion of maritime and road transport cooperation.

They also called for the implementation of the necessary means to continue cruises by Ro-Ro vessels between the ports of the two countries, and increase reciprocal facilities to offer port discounts, an increase in the volume of cargo and visa issuing facilitation.

The two sides also agreed on the reduction of loading and unloading time of ships.

Also present at the webinar, Iran's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Majid Saber stressed the importance of continuing the recent success of shippings between the two neighbors, calling it a turning point in the two countries' maritime relations.

The webinar was held on the occasion of the launch of the first Ro-Ro vessel from the Iranian port of Amirabad to the port of Kuryk in Kazakhstan.

MR/IRN84122238