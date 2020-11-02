Police confiscate 599 kg of illicit drugs in S Iran

The Attorney General of Ravar County Abolfazl Farahbakhsh made the announcement on Monday, saying that following intelligence operations, the police forces of the province have seized the consignment of morphine in a truck on the route of Ravar of Mashhad.

The vehicle has been seized and one culprit arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added.

According to the latest reports, over 112 tons of different illicit drugs have been confiscated in the province since the beginning of the current Iranian year on March 20.

Based on the United Nations reports, Afghanistan ranks first as the producer of opium and heroin in the world. Iran, being Afghanistan's neighbor, has always been the main route for smuggling narcotics to the Western world.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

