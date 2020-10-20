Iran's police seize over 15 tons of illicit drugs in a week

International Deputy of Iran Drug Control Headquarters Nasser Aslani said on Tuesday that 15,213 kilograms of illicit drugs consisting of 10,844 kilograms of opium and 151 kilograms of heroin, 960 kilograms of grass, 207 kilograms of crystal, 1016 kilograms of hashish, 1763 kilograms of morphine, and 271 kilograms of other kinds of drugs have been seized by police forces across the country in the last week.

He added that the figure indicates a 12 percent decrease compared to the corresponding period last year (17,293 kilograms).

Aslani said that 75 percent of drug confiscation has been carried out in 6 Iranian provinces, including Sistan and Baluchestan, South Khorasan, Kerman, Yazd, Isfahan, and Fars.

7804 smugglers have been detained and 403 vehicles and some ammunition seized in the same period by police forces, according to the official.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

