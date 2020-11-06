Police seize 318 kg of illicit drugs in Yazd

The Police chief of Yazd province, Brigadier General Abbas Ali Behdani Fard broke the news on Friday, saying that the illicit drugs were confiscated in two separate operations on the main routes of the central province.

Three smugglers have been arrested in this regard and handed to the judiciary, he added.

The smugglers intended to transfer the narcotics from the east and south of the country to Tehran and the northern provinces, he said.

More than 26 tons of illicit drugs have been seized in Yazd since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20), which indicates a 43 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year. 29 drug-trafficking bands have also dismantled in the same period in the province.

Situated in the center of the country, Yazd is a major connection point of Iranian cities.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

ZZ/IRN84100357