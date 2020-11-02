22 Iranian convicts transferred from Iraq to Islamic Republic

Mahmoud Abbasi made the remarks on Monday noting that 22 Iranian convicts detained in Iraqi prisons have been handed over to Iranian authorities at the Shalamcheh border area.

He went on to say that most of the convicts were incarcerated due to drug-trafficking, adding, “These individuals continue to serve their sentences in Iranian prisons.”

“About 400 Iranian convicts are serving their sentences in Iraqi prisons, and we are consulting on their transfer to the Islamic Republic. Illegal entry and drug trafficking are among the crimes of these convicts,” he noted.

FA/ 5062371