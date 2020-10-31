Iran’s proposal can pave way for peace in Karabakh conflict

Iranian President’s Special Envoy said that an initiative proposed by the Islamic Republic of Iran over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can pay the way for peace.

Speaking upon his arrival in Armenian capital Yerevan on Fri., Seyyed Abbas Araghchi pointed to his visit to Baku and Moscow and added, “We had very intensive and useful talks in Baku and Moscow and we are going to hold talks with Armenian authorities with regards to finding a solution for peace.”

French Instagram page of Leader of Islamic Revolution blocked

The French Instagram page of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was blocked following his letter to the French youth on insulting of a French magazine to Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad.

Iran COVID-19 update: 8,011 news cases, 365 deaths

The daily coronavirus infections broke previous records on Friday, with Iran reporting 8,011 new infections, Health Ministry announced.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Friday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that with the new record high of infections, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Iran has reached 604,952. Coronavirus claimed the lives of 365 people in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths at 34,478.

FM Zarif sympathizes with Turkish counterpart on deadly quake

Iranian Foreign Minister in a message to his Turkish counterpart sympathized with him over the occurrence of devastating earthquake in Turkey’s Izmir city on Friday.

Following the tragic earthquake in Izmir, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a message to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, expressed his deepest sympathy over the deadly earthquake and wished health and speedy recovery to the injured.

Iran’s special envoy Araghchi meets with Armenian PM

Iranian President’s Special Envoy met and held talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashniyan in Yerevan on Fri.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Nikol Pashniyan discussed about Iran’s Peace Initiative proposal.

