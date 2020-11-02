COVID-19 claims over 1.2mn lives cross globe

While the US leads global infections with over 9.47 million, India ranks as the second worst-hit country in the pandemic with 8,229,322 cases.

The number of infections officially reported in the US now stands at 9,474,8450, while the death toll has hit at least 236,473.

Brazil comes in third place with 5,545,705 infections and 160,104 deaths.

The number of infections in Russia has reached 1,636,781 of whom 28,235 have lost their lives.

They are followed by France. There are now more than 1,413,915 confirmed cases of coronavirus in France and 37,019 people have died.

Spain, Argentina, Colombia, the Uk, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, and Italy are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

The hardest-hit nation in West Asia remains Iran, which saw the region’s first major outbreak. 34,864 people have died there from the virus, with 620,491 confirmed cases and 486,691 recoveries.

HJ/