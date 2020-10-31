FM spox commiserates with quake-hit people of Turkey

“Following the harrowing earthquake in Turkey, we remain in close contact our Turkish friends and stand ready to provide any possible assistance,” Khatibzadeh wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

“On World Cities Day, we wish Izmir's full recovery and send our heartfelt sympathies to all its residents,” he added.

A powerful earthquake hit the Aegean Sea on Friday, affecting most seriously the Western Turkish city of Izmir and two nearby Greek islands.

The death toll of the quake has reached at least 26 with hundred more reported injured.

