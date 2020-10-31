  1. Politics
Oct 31, 2020, 6:00 PM

FM spox commiserates with quake-hit people of Turkey

FM spox commiserates with quake-hit people of Turkey

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry has expressed commiserations with the Turkish people following a strong and deadly earthquake which hit the country on Friday.

“Following the harrowing earthquake in Turkey, we remain in close contact our Turkish friends and stand ready to provide any possible assistance,” Khatibzadeh wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

“On World Cities Day, we wish Izmir's full recovery and send our heartfelt sympathies to all its residents,” he added.

A powerful earthquake hit the Aegean Sea on Friday, affecting most seriously the Western Turkish city of Izmir and two nearby Greek islands.

The death toll of the quake has reached at least 26 with hundred more reported injured.

MR

News Code 165381

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News