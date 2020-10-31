Tehran ready to help injured in Turkish quake: Ghalibaf

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sent a message to the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop, expressing deep regret over the 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Turkey's Izmir, which left at least 26 people killed and over 800 more injured.

In his message, Ghalibaf offered sympathy to the Turkish nation and government and those struck by the tragic disaster and wished health and speedy recovery to the injured.

He also announced the Iranian Parliament's readiness to offer any assistance and relief services to Turkey in this regard.

At least 26 people were killed in Turkey and Greece when a powerful earthquake hit the Aegean Sea on Friday afternoon, sending buildings crashing down and triggering what authorities have called a "mini tsunami."

Officials said 24 people were killed in coastal areas in Turkey's west, while two teenagers -- a boy and a girl -- died on the Greek island of Samos after a wall collapsed on them.

In Turkey, at least 20 buildings in the city of Izmir alone were destroyed, Mayor Tunc Soyer told CNN Turk. Images showed vehicles crushed under the buildings and people digging through the rubble in search of survivors.

ZZ/5060176