Macron forced to withdraw his remarks after global protests

In an interview with Aljazeera, Macron maintained that some individuals distort Islam and try to justify the act in the name of this religion.

He went on to say that the cartoons are not a government project, and they are affiliated with independent newspapers.

Macron added that he does not approve of these cartoons and the wrong assumption in this regard has led to the recent reactions.

The French president underlined that what is done in the name of Islam is harmful to all Muslims around the world and 80 percent of the victims of terrorism are Muslims.

A tension between France and Muslim nations is growing after French President Emmanuel Macron said that Islam was in “crisis”.

Tension has simmered since September when the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished cartoons of the prophet Muhammad on the eve of a trial of 14 people accused of involvement in an attack against the publication’s offices in 2015 for publishing the same caricatures.

Tension escalated after French teacher Samuel Paty was killed on October 16 near his school who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his students. Since the crime, French officials were perceived as linking the killing to Islam.

The comments have raised controversy and provoked a wave of criticism from the Muslim world against the French leader and some protests took place in several countries against French president.

