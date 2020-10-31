No one should insult Holy Prophet in name of democracy

Es'hagh Jahangiri made the remarks on Sat. and called on Western countries to stop committing violence and insult to the Holy Prophet of Islam.

While congratulating the advent of Unity Week, marking the birth anniversary of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), to the Iranian people and Muslims across the world, he added, “This week is adorned to the name of Hazrat Muhammad, Prophet of Mercy, Kindness and Compassion and urged all Muslims to take salient characteristics of the Holy Prophet as a role model in their daily lives.”

Jahangiri regretted the unpleasant events and news which are nowadays released in the West following the insult of a French Magazine to the Holy Prophet of Islam and support of French president on this heinous move and reiterated, “No one is allowed to insult the Holy Prophet of Islam under the pretext of Freedom of Expression and democracy.”

Undoubtedly, Muslims around the world will not tolerate these disgusting and heinous moves committed by simple-minded and stupid individuals, Jahangiri emphasized.

Beheading people and attacking religious centers of other religions is not accepted at all with religious justification, he continued.

West should stop committing violence and insult, he reiterated, adding, “Insulting Muslims across the world can certainly lead to adverse reactions. We hope that France would realize how this heinous act would be harmful.”

