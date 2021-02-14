  1. Politics
Feb 14, 2021, 11:33 AM

Backstage of Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses to Charlie Hebdo

Backstage of Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses to Charlie Hebdo

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Yesterday was the anniversary of announcement of apostasy verdict of Salman Rushdie, an English-Indian writer whose insult to Muslims and the Holy Qur'an sparked a wave of anger and hatred.

At that time, the only Islamic country that reacted strongly to this heinous event in officially under the leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA) was Islamic Republic of Iran, where an apostasy sentence was issued.

“Apostasy” is an Islamic jurisprudential ruling and is issued to those who rebuff converting to Islam and means execution.

What Salman Rushdie, a British-Indian writer, wrote about Qur'anic verses and insults to Muslims as "Satanic Verses" was not an unplanned event. Especially when Western, Israeli, American and British media outlets threw their weight behind Salman Rushdie.

With the title of freedom of speech and today what happened in Charlie Hebdo in the West, especially in France, is a continuation of the same scenario that was designed and orchestrated long ago and started with Salman Rushdie and now continues for Islamophobia.

MA

News Code 169931

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News