UN urged to condemn insulting to Holy Prophet (PBUH)

In a letter penned to the UN Secretary-General on Sat., the Islamic Association of Philippine Alumni urged to take serious action of this international body in condemnation of insulting to the Holy Prophet of Islam.

Unfortunately, unpleasant events have taken place in France with the support of the French president that upsetting and hurting the feelings of nearly two billion Muslims in the world.

Publication of shameful and disgraceful cartoons in France’s Magazine “Charlie Hebdo” with insulting to the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and support of French President on this heinous move is the climax of hostility and animosity with the Muslims throughout the world, the members of the Association reiterated.

Since the main task of the United Nations is to establish peace in the world, “We draw your attention to the fact that Islam is the religion of peace and friendship and the Prophet of Islam is the flagbearer of a just peace. Mr. Macron does not consider doubts and criticisms about the subject of the Holocaust as an example of freedom of expression but he encourages insulting to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

While condemning this blasphemous and heinous move, the Islamic Association of Philippine Alumni expects you (UN Secretary-General) to do your utmost effort to support Muslims across the world and prevent insult to their sanctities.

The serious response and action of the UN in this regard will increase the credibility of this international body and also gain the trust of the Islamic world.

