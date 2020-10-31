Rahbari urges artists to return Order of Arts & Letters

The former conductor of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra called on the Iranian artists who have received the French Order of Arts and Letters to return their medals in response to the French president's insulting remarks to the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Renowned Iranian composer and conductor Ali Rahbari, who has worked in various European countries as an artistic director or conductor, criticized the recent support of French President Emmanuel Macron for anti-Islamic actions and insulting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the Charlie Hebdo magazine.

“Some years ago, (Iranian tar virtuoso) Hossein Alizadeh, one of my close friends in the field of music, did not accept the French Order of Arts and Letters because of his beliefs. Maybe now is the time for other Muslims who have been awarded this medal to return it to France as a symbol to protest against the disrespect to the Prophet,” he said.

The Order of Arts and Letters is the highest cultural honor in France and one of the most prestigious in the realm of arts.

It has previously been presented to a number of other distinguished Iranians for their works in different fields, including traditional music maestros Shahram Nazeri and Mohammad-Reza Shajarian, world-renowned filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, famous actress Leila Hatami, poet Mohammad-Ali Sepanlou, mythologist Jalal Satari, cartoonist and graphic artist Kambiz Derambakhsh, theatre director Pari Saberi, and scientist/researcher Mahmoud Hessaby.

