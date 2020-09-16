'American Bull' enters 3 intl. film festivals

The film, which is now on screen in Iran, will first take part in the 13th Annual Iranian Film Festival in San Francisco, September 19-25.

It will then compete at Osnabrück Independent Film Festival due to be held in Osnabrück, Germany,October 19-23.

The next event the film will attend is the 22nd Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Greece, slated for November 28-December 5.