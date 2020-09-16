  1. Culture
'American Bull' enters 3 intl. film festivals

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian short film ‘The American Bull’ directed by Fatemeh Tousi has been accepted to participate in three international film festivals.

The film, which is now on screen in Iran, will first take part in the 13th Annual Iranian Film Festival in San Francisco, September 19-25.

It will then compete at Osnabrück Independent Film Festival due to be held in Osnabrück, Germany,October 19-23.

The next event the film will attend is the 22nd Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Greece, slated for November 28-December 5.

The story of the short film takes place in a border village between Iran and Iraq, where a group of villagers is doing animal husbandry. Saheb, a teenage boy who owns the only male American bull, is heavily dependent on his bull and earns money by its servicing for breeding.

‘The American Bull’ has had many international screenings, the most notable of which was at the 65th International Short Film Festival Oberhausen in Germany, which is considered as one of the oldest short film festivals in the world, and is a reference festival of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

A production of 2019 has won the best film award at the 1st Dhaka International Youth Film Festival in Bangladesh.

The 15-minute short film has also been screened at the 27th Sguardi Altrove international women’s film festival in Italy, the 2019 Sapporo Short Film Festival in Japan and the 34th Int’l Amateur Film Festival of Kelibia in Tunisia.

