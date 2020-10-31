Foreign powers, main cause of regional crises: Army cmdr.

Speaking at 34th International Islamic Unity Conference “In Webinar of Religious and Spiritual Foundations and Challenges in Facing Disasters and Calamities” on Sat., Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said that the Islamic world has spread over vast geography and extends from the shores of the Atlantic Ocean to southeast Asia and from northeast Central Asia to the southeast of the ancient continent.

Given the strategies of arrogant powers and wrong policies of some Islamic countries, today, the Islamic world is facing serious crises, he said, adding, “Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Kashmir and Caucasus regions are struggling with unrest and violence.”

Evil powers have occupied a part of land of Islam with their Zionist extremists and are committing the most heinous crimes against Islamic lands and territories, Major General Mousavi emphasized.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is considered as Axis of Resistance against the enemy, has been attacked by the enemy with political pressures, military threats, cruel and tough economic sanctions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi pointed to the presence of foreign powers in the region and added, “A major portion of factors behind formation of these crises is due to the role of foreign powers. Unfortunately, some factors are also the result of divergent policies and behaviors within the Islamic world, which are far from rational and religious principles.”

One of the most important reasons behind spread of current crises in the Islamic world is the lack of convergence and weakness of movement towards the proximity of Islamic religions as well as lack of sufficient attention to the unity, amity and solidarity of Muslims, he said, adding, “Thus, Unity, Amity and empathy as well as convergence in the Islamic world is more essential than ever in the contemporary world of today.”

According to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the issue of unity today is at the top of Islamic issues and strengthening the movement towards Islamic convergence is the first necessity of Islamic world in the current situation, he added.

