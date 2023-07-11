Return of Asia to center of economic power challenge for West

Today, the ancient continent of Asia, with its historical, civilizational, cultural, and economic components and characteristics, is at the center of global geopolitical developments, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said at the opening ceremony of the meeting of the APA Standing Committee on Budget and Planning in Tehran on Tuesday.

Asian countries can complement each other and give Asian nations a distinct identity in the form of "unity in multiplicity" in the current century, he added.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker also described the return of Asia to the center of world politics and the economic and political empowerment of this continent as one of the most important challenges of the Western-oriented international system in the twenty-first century.

Convergence between different religions of the world is one of the important factors for the survival of humanity and for strengthening peace, security, and tolerance, elsewhere in his remarks, he said.

The interaction between different religions plays a fundamental role in strengthening convergence and mutual cooperation among the nations of the world, he said.

In accordance with international conventions and treaties such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, any kind of religious insult and desecration and any illegal behavior against individuals and groups due to religion are prohibited, he noted.

Referring to the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, Ghalibaf said, "This practice is in complete contradiction with respect for religious values ​​and is strongly condemned by the Islamic Republic of Iran and Islamic countries."

RHM/ IRN85166244