Islamic Unity Conf. should pursue new ways for solidarity

Senior Shia cleric who made the second speech at the opening ceremony of 34th Islamic Unity Conference hailed the annual event for sending the message of unity to world Muslims and stressed any effort to boost solidarity in the world of Islam counts for a way of worshipping the Almighty God, Taqrib News Agency reported.

The cleric in his speech referred to three groups of people struggling in the opposite path to Islamic unity and said," The first group is extremists from all denominations who fan the fire of division" and counted the Wahhabis who excommunicate all other Islamic denominations and also the foreign enemies of Islam whose particular mission is to undermine solidarity among Muslims."

The cleric noted Islamic Unity Conference as the particular force standing against all the aforesaid enemies.

He called "logicality" the particular message of Islamic unity against division which is the special message of Satan.

Ayatollah Makarem highlighted the heavy burden of the Islamic Unity Conference and said the best way to boost the solidarity of Muslims is to return to Islamic teachings and Qur'anic guidelines.

He alluded to verses 103 and 105 of chapter Al-e Imran and expressed regret for the Muslims who are aware of the verse but pursue division.

"Muslims make a great force under the condition that they maintain their unity" noted the jurisprudent and expressed hope that Muslims return to the Qur'anic teachings.

He warned of enemies pursuing new plots to divide Muslims calling on Islamic Unity Conference to discuss new ways for solidarity in the world of Islam.

