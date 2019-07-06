Rouhani felicitates Maduro on Venezuela’s Independence Day

In a message to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Rouhani congratulated the government and people of the country on their national day on 5 July.

In the message, the Iranian president lauded the commitment of the nation and government of Venezuela to the ideals of their freedom-seeking leaders such as Simón Bolívar and Hugo Chávez, and highlighted the deep and friendly ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Venezuela.

President Rouhani also voiced his readiness to further develop relations between the two sides.

The Iranian president further wished his Venezuelan counterpart health and success, and the people of the country prosperity and happiness.

Venezuela marks its Independence Day year on July 5 which celebrates the anniversary since the enactment of the 1811 Venezuelan Declaration of Independence, making the country the first Spanish colony in South America to declare independence.

