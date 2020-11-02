Iran’s Armed Forces ready to help Turkey on Izmir quake

Following the occurrence of the devastating earthquake in Izmir in Turkey, Major General Mohammad Bagheri in a message to his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler, announced the readiness of Iran’s Armed Forces to offer quality relief and rescue services to quake-hit people in Turkey’s Izmir.

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and inflicted damage in both Greece and Turkey, where buildings collapsed killing at least four people with many others trapped in the rubble.

At least 20 buildings in the city of Izmir alone were destroyed. Images showed vehicles crushed under the buildings and people digging through the rubble in search of survivors.

