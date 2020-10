TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – In a joint press conference held in Eastern Assyrian Church in Tehran on Fri., leaders of religious minorities of Assyrians, Armenians, Jews and Zoroastrians condemned insulting of a French magazine to Holy Prophet of Islam.

These religious minorities strongly denounced French insulting to the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), Holy Quran and the Divine Religions.