Resistance to help army take back Lebanon's occupied lands

In a televised speech with Almanar TV on the occasion of Martyrs Day, Nasrallah said Resistance will help the Lebanese army to take back the lands that have been occupied by the Israeli regime.

Hezbollah marks every year the Martyrs Day on 11th November. The day is considered an occasion to recall the great martyr, Ahmad Kassir, 19, was martyred in an operation targeting the center of the Israeli military governor in the southern city of Tyre, and killing dozens of Israeli regime officers and troops.

“Martyr Ahmad Qassir’s operation remains the greatest, we hope for greater ones,” he noted.

Sayyed Nasrallah saluted families of martyrs for their patience and perseverance: You’re our source of pride.

Hezbollah Secretary-Genera also paid respect to all martyrs, leaders, people who sacrificed for the path of resistance, adding, "On May 25, 2000, I said it clearly, we in the Resistance don’t get involved in border demarcation, maritime or land, this is the State’s responsibility."

Referring to the Israeli-Lebanese conflicts on the border demarcation, Nasrallah said, “All we demanded was that negotiations shall be indirect, about the technical matter itself only.”

Noting that “lately, the Americans became very interested in mediating the border demarcation,” he said, “Some tried to say that border demarcation approval would pave the way for normalization of ties with the Zionist entity.”

“This is forgery and lies.”

Further said, “Even more ridiculous, there were those saying there were underground US-Iranian negotiations.”

“Hezbollah doesn’t need to release a statement denying this, it’s all nonsense,” Nasrallah said.

“We disagreed with the presidency on the composition of negotiating team, we wanted all Lebanese delegation to be military, we didn’t want to leave any room for doubts.”

He stressed that it is important that Lebanon regains all of its rights.

“The Lebanese delegation shall put in mind that they’re negotiating from a position of strength, we are strong and we must get our rights,” he added.

