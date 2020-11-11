Iran proposes creation of intl. fund for Syria reconstruction

Addressing the international event, Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs, Ali-Asghar Khaji, proposed the establishment of an international fund for having Syria reconstructed.

Reiterating Iran's support for a peaceful resolution for the Syrian crisis, Khaji said: "The refugees' problems are the result of the imposed war on the Syrian people."

"The US-backed terrorist groups do not let refugees exit al-Rukban camp," he added.

Khaji underlined that "Resolving the issue of Syrian refugees' return to their homeland is vital and should not be abused for money-making purposes."

"Those countries that have failed to implement their policies in Syria are boycotting the Syrian people using Caesar Act," he noted.

"The US government has increased levying its inhumane sanctions on Syria, despite the concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus," he lamented.

"Iran insists on a political solution to the Syrian crisis," he repeated.

"To speed up the return of refugees to Syria, the international community is calling for increased aid and participation in the reconstruction of the country."

"Iran proposes to set up an international fund to rebuild Syria," he said.

The International Conference on Return of Refugees started activities at Umayyad Place, Damascus, on Wednesday to discuss the possible return of Syrian refugees to their country.

