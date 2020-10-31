“Sailors do not go to the sea alone” wins at Kenya FilmFest.

Iranian documentary "Sailors do not go to the sea alone" directed by Allah Karam Rezaeizadeh received the Diploma of Honor for Best Feature Documentary at the Kenya International Sports Film Festival.

The documentary depicts the victories of Malavan Bandar Anzali Football Club in the history of Iranian football and narrates the unique solidarity between the team the people of Bandar Anzali.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, the event was held virtually from October 29 to 31 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Kenya International Sports Film Festival is a Film Festival that is a depiction of the synergy that exists between Sports and Film. This Festival is an initiative of Safinaz Foundation that promotes Sports in Kenya because the foundation firmly believes that while Sports unifies society, Film inspires society.

