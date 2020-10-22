  1. World
COVID-19 infects over 41mn people worldwide

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – According to Worldometer figures, 41,494,819 people around the world have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, 1,136,463 have died, and more than 30,917,487 people have recovered.

According to the latest figures on Thursday, the United States, India, Brazil, and Russia have the largest number of infected cases in the world.

The number of infections officially reported in the US now stands at above 8,343,140, while the death toll has hit more than 224,280.

India has recorded 7,494,551 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 114,064.

Brazil comes in third place with5,224,362 infections and 153,690 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll in Russia surged to 24,187 and the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,399,334.

It is followed by Spain, Argentina, Colombia, France, Peru, Mexico, the UK, and South Africa in terms of infection.

The hardest-hit nation in West Asia remains Iran, which saw the region’s first major outbreak. Over 31,346 people have died there from the virus, with 545,286 confirmed cases and 438,70 recoveries.

