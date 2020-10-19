Russia's policy not determined by US threats: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Monday, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "I suspect that we have got all imaginable US sanctions against our defence sector."

"Do you really think that we will take care about US decisions?," he added.

"Our policy will be guided by other factors in their entirety, not by threats from you, guys," Ulyanov said.

His tweet came as Richard Goldberg in a tweet wrote, "If a Russian or Chinese defense firm tries to sell weapons to Iran, that firm & all supporting institutions involved in a transaction would face secondary sanctions...SOEs with global business behave just like other MNCs when it comes to US #sanctions."

Following the expiration of arms restrictions against Iran on Sunday, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister said that his country is not afraid of the United States and continues military cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

ZZ/FNA13990728000405