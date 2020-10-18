Trump's remarks about agreement with Iran just rhetoric

Despite opposition from the United States, a long-standing conventional arms embargo imposed on Iran has expired in line with the terms of a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

The 13-year ban imposed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) came to an end on Sunday as part of Resolution 2231 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an accord signed in 2015 that gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

To know more about the effects of this event, we reached out to Barbara Slavin former the Director of Future of Iran Initiative in Atlantic Council.

Here is the full text of the interview:

As you know despite the United States' willingness, the arms embargo on Iran is coming to an end, so does this event have a significant impact on the situation that exists between the US and Iran?

I don’t see a significant impact as relations are already at rock bottom.

What is the main reason that led to US partners’ rejection of the extension of the Iran arms embargo?

The US was isolated on this issue because most other countries – not just US European allies – want to preserve what’s left of the JCPOA. The hope is that a future Biden administration will return to compliance and that Iran will as well. Also, hardly anyone accepts the US argument that it is still a ‘participant’ in the deal after quitting it unilaterally in 2018. Accepting the US position would also undercut the authority of the UN Security Council.

US officials have said that following the defeat of the arms embargo resolution, they would embark on a legally controversial tactic in an effort to restore UN sanctions lifted when Iran signed a nuclear deal with major powers in 2015, but they defeat too, so why does the US try to do something that the international community opposes?

The US genuinely would like the embargo to continue because it sees Iran’s actions in the region as destabilizing. Also, the Trump administration is seeking to further damage the JCPOA.

Despite US extreme pressure on Iran, Donald Trump said he can reach a deal with Tehran in just 1 month, so how is it possible for Trump to do this?

It’s not possible; just the usual Trump rhetoric.

Interview by Hamid Bayati