Iran supporting peace process, inter-Afghan talks: Zarif

Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah who has arrived in Tehran on Sunday, met and held talks with Iranian FM Zarif.

During the meeting, Zarif reaffirmed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the peace process led by Afghans, as well as the agreements reached between the participants in the inter-Afghan talks.

Appreciating Abdullah's participation in the political process and accepting the responsibility of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, he announced Iran's support for the participation of the Taliban in the political structure of Afghanistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, for his part, explained the latest developments in Afghanistan, as well as the latest status related to the inter-Afghan talks.

Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah has arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a three-day stay and meeting with a host of officials including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Before this trip, Abdullah also visited Pakistan and India discussed the Afghan peace process.

His trip comes amid ongoing peace negotiations between delegates from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban.

ZZ/IRN84079396