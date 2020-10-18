  1. Politics
Oct 18, 2020, 1:18 PM

Iran's Zarif, Afghanistan's Abdullah hold meeting in Tehran

Iran's Zarif, Afghanistan's Abdullah hold meeting in Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced in a tweet that Foreign Minister Zarif has begun talks with Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah.

In a Sunday tweet, Khatibzadeh wrote, "Dr. Zarif began talks with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the #Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

"Independent, developed and with peace and stability Afghanistan has always been the desire of #Iran," he added.

"We will do our best to help the genuine Afghan-Afghan dialogue," Khatibzadeh said.

Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah has arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a three-day stay and meeting with a host of officials including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Before this trip, Abdullah also visited Pakistan and India discussed the Afghan peace process.

His trip comes amid ongoing peace negotiations between delegates from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban. 

ZZ/IRN84079129

News Code 164841

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News