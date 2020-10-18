Iran's Zarif, Afghanistan's Abdullah hold meeting in Tehran

In a Sunday tweet, Khatibzadeh wrote, "Dr. Zarif began talks with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the #Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

"Independent, developed and with peace and stability Afghanistan has always been the desire of #Iran," he added.

"We will do our best to help the genuine Afghan-Afghan dialogue," Khatibzadeh said.

Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah has arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a three-day stay and meeting with a host of officials including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Before this trip, Abdullah also visited Pakistan and India discussed the Afghan peace process.

His trip comes amid ongoing peace negotiations between delegates from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban.

