Tehran, Kabul stress need to ink doc. on strategic coop.

Last night, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reported.

Bilateral relations and developments related to the peace process in Afghanistan were discussed in this phone call, he said.

Emphasizing the importance of preserving Afghanistan's democratic achievements over the past two decades, Zarif reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran's full support for the Afghan peace process.

The Afghan Foreign Minister also expressed satisfaction with the increasing relations between the two countries, appreciating Iran's effective role in the Afghan peace process.

The two sides also stressed the need for the finalization of a comprehensive document on strategic cooperation between the two countries.

RHM/MNA