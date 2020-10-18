End of arms embargo ‘momentous day for intl. community’

In a tweet early on Sunday, Zarif wrote, “A momentous day for the international community, which— in defiance of malign US efforts—has protected UNSC Res. 2231 and JCPOA.”

“Today's normalization of Iran’s defense cooperation with the world is a win for the cause of multilateralism and peace and security in our region,” he added while posting an image of the foreign ministry’s statement on this issue.

His comments came soon after a five-year UN arms embargo, as well as travel restrictions on Iran, were lifted early on Sunday under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses a multilateral nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and major world powers in 2015.

MR/IRN84078452