Iran, Russia to keep military coop. despite US counteraction

Sergei Ryabkov said on Sat. following the expiration of arms restrictions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Reiterating that Russia is not afraid of US sanctions, he revealed the continuation of technical-military cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Given the termination of arms restrictions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he stated, “Russia is not afraid of US sanctions because it has become accustomed to them.”

Russia is developing multilateral cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and military-technical cooperation will continue in a calm manner depending on the needs of parties and mutual readiness for such cooperation, he stressed.

Ryabkov added that restrictions on export of conventional arms from Iran and arms imports to Iran terminated on Sunday Oct. 18, according to TASS.

At the threshold of termination of arms embargoes and travel ban of a number of citizens and military officials of the country, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement on Sunday and announced that as of today, Islamic Republic of Iran can supply any necessary weapons and equipment from any source without legal restrictions and merely based on its defense needs.

In addition, Islamic Republic of Iran can export defense arms and weapons according to its policies, the statement is read.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, tweeted in the early hours of this morning in English on the eve of the end of Iran's arms embargo, "A momentous day for the international community, which— in defiance of malign US efforts—has protected UNSC Res. 2231 and JCPOA.”

“Today's normalization of Iran’s defense cooperation with the world is a win for the cause of multilateralism and peace and security in our region,” he added while posting an image of the foreign ministry’s statement on this issue.”

Normalization of Iran's defense cooperation with the world from today is a victory for the ideal of multilateralism as well as peace and security in our region, he added.

His comments came soon after a five-year UN arms embargo, as well as travel restrictions on Iran, were lifted early on Sunday under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses a multilateral nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and major world powers in 2015.

