Iran's new envoy arrives in Yemen

Khatibzadeh said that the new Iranian ambassador, Hassan Irloo, has arrived in Sanaa and will soon submit a copy of his credentials to the Foreign Minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government Hisham Sharaf and the chairman of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat.

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji said a few days ago that the Islamic Republic of Iran is employing all its power to defend the oppressed people of Yemen in the international arena.

Referring to the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the political settlement of the Yemeni crisis, Khaji underlined that Iran is using all its power to defend the oppressed people of Yemen in the international arena.

