Iran to defend Yemeni people in international arena

He made the remarks in a videoconference with FM of Yemen's National Salvation Government Hisham Sharaf Abdullah on Sunday.

Yemeni foreign minister further appreciated Iran’s political support and humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people and reported on the latest measures adopted by the National Salvation Government to document the crimes of the Saudi coalition in the country.

Referring to the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the political settlement of the Yemeni crisis, Khaji underlined that Iran is using all its power to defend the oppressed people of Yemen in the international arena.

Khaji also held a virtual meeting with the Swedish Special Representative for Yemen on September 23 on the latest development in Yemen including the difficult situation caused by the coronavirus as well as sending humanitarian aid to the country.

