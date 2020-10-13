  1. Politics
Oct 13, 2020, 9:15 PM

S Arabia continues brutal attacks on Yemen’s Ma’rib, al-Jawf

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Saudi fighter jets continued their brutal attacks on various parts of Yemen, bombing areas of Al-Jawf province four times and areas of Ma'rib province twice today.

Saudi fighter jets bombed al-Khanjar in Khab district and al-Shaaf in Yemen's Al-Jawf province four times. Coalition fighters led by Al Saud also targeted al-Mahashemeh area in the province.

Saudi Arabia’s fighter jets also bombed the Majzar and Madghal areas in Ma’rib province.
At the same time, mercenaries affiliated with the Saudi coalition targeted areas of Taiz province with artillery, which damaged citizens' vehicles and property.

A Yemeni citizen was also wounded in Taiz attacks by snipers affiliated with the Saudi coalition.

