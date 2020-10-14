Saudi-led aggression using banned weapons in Yemen

In a press conference on Wednesday, The Yemeni Health Minister elaborated on the dire situation of health in the country due to the escalation of attacks by the Saudi-led coalition, Almasirah reported.

He maintained that mental and neurological disorders among Yemenis have increased as a result of the attacks.

“Saudi coalition uses banned weapons in residential and civilian areas,” he added.

He went on to say that the coalition has blocked the import of equipment related to neurosurgery for six years and thousands of Yemeni patients are in a very bad condition due to inadequate medical services.

