  1. Politics
Oct 14, 2020, 6:26 PM

Saudi-led aggression using banned weapons in Yemen

Saudi-led aggression using banned weapons in Yemen

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – The Yemeni Health Minister announced that mental and neurological disorders among Yemeni patients have increased due to the intensification of Saudi aggression.

In a press conference on Wednesday, The Yemeni Health Minister elaborated on the dire situation of health in the country due to the escalation of attacks by the Saudi-led coalition, Almasirah reported.

He maintained that mental and neurological disorders among Yemenis have increased as a result of the attacks.

“Saudi coalition uses banned weapons in residential and civilian areas,” he added.

He went on to say that the coalition has blocked the import of equipment related to neurosurgery for six years and thousands of Yemeni patients are in a very bad condition due to inadequate medical services.

FA/5048173

News Code 164732

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News