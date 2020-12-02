Saudi coalition warplanes target Sanaa Intl. airport

Saudi coalition fighters targeted Sanaa airport with two airstrikes, one of which targeted the airport lounge.

The Al-Masirah correspondent reported on Wednesday that one of the fighters targeted one of the airport's buildings, the lounge, in the Yemeni capital airport causing severe material damage.

This comes in the context of the daily attacks committed by the coalition against the Yemeni people and their capabilities for six years.

The Saudi-led coalition carried out a series of air raids on barracks in and around the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday.

The reported airstrikes came after a Houthi missile attack on Saudi oil facilities in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Monday.

