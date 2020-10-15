Iran has made great achievements in satellites fields: Hatami

He made the remarks in his visit to the Armed Forces Geographical Organization on Thursday.

Stating that the trend of global threats is constantly changing due to the growth of technology, Hatami said, "In recent years, the the Armed Forces Geographical Organization has made significant national and international achievements in attracting elite youth and scientists, as well as benefiting from up-to-date knowledge."

"Today, due to features such as speed, accuracy, and ease of access, the use of mechanized information systems is increasingly considered," he added, saying, "The Armed Forces Geographical Organization plays a critical role, especially in the field of local information management."

Stating that space activities in any country show the depth of technology and the acquisition of strategic knowledge by that country, Defense Minister said, "Islamic Republic of Iran has made great achievements in the fields of satellites and satellite carriers and the role of the Armed Forces Geographical Organization in this regard is very sensitive and critical with regard to missions such as observation and tracking of objects and space system in outer atmosphere, guiding indoor satellites and orbital traffic management and finally determining the position of satellites in space."

ZZ/5049038