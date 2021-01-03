'Pars 1' satellite handed over to ISA: Official

The ceremony was attended by Deputy ICT Minister and Head of Iranian Space Agency Morteza Barari, as well as, deputies and senior directors of Iranian Space Agency (ISA) and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT).

Head of Iranian Space Agency emphasized the development of space technology and acceleration of pertinent activities and added, “Despite all restrictions and limitations caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, this giant project finished according to the scheduled programs.”

Deputy ICT minister termed empowering network for designing and manufacturing satellite as one of the main strategies in space projects and added, “Continuation of cooperation for designing and manufacturing satellites is the main objective of the Agency and for this purpose, we try to take advantage of existing technical know-how and knowledge created for the development of space technology and prosperity of space industry of the country.”

Using all scientific and economic capabilities of the country for the development of native space technology is the other priorities of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA), he said, adding, “We will take advantage of national capacities and capabilities for the development of space industry of the country.”

Terming “Pars 1” remote-sensing satellite as one of the most advanced and sophisticated domestically-produced satellites in the country, he said "Expert engineers faced many problems and bottlenecks in manufacturing “Pars 1” satellite so that we managed to localize these technologies with the help of creative and talented Iranian engineers.”

Head of Iranian Space Agency seized this opportunity to express his thanks to all officials and engineers who cooperated with the Iranian Space Research Center and Iranian Space Agency in manufacturing “Pars 1” remote-sensing satellite.

