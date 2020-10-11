Iran' aerospace rank first in Islamic world ,13 in Intl level

Referring to World Space Week which is held annually, every October 4 to 10, Fethullah Ommi noted, “Some names suggested for naming Space Day by the United States, Russia, and Iran at the United Nations, which eventually Iran's suggestion of “World Space Week” has been agreed.

In this regard, he seized the opportunity to speak about the ARI's status in the country and international level.

Emphasizing that Iran’s Aerospace Research Institute is among the top five national research institutes and 20 top world research institutes, Ommi added, “Iran ranks first among Islamic countries in the field of aerospace and in this regard, it ranks 13th in the world.”

He also referred to the homegrown Dousti satellite (means friendship) which was manufactured at the Sharif University of Technology, adding, "Launching this satellite was a valuable test for our satellite and spacecraft."

It is worth mentioning that in 2020, World Space Week is dedicated to satellites and their broad benefits under the theme “Satellites improve life.”

RHM/IRN84071609