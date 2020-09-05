90% of armed forces' weapons needs supplied domestically

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in an interview with Iran Newspaper.

"Procurement of equipment for the Armed Forces is one of the main missions of the Ministry of Defense, which includes the provision of foreign and domestic resources and production," he said.

"The number of countries that can produce more than 90% of the equipment and armaments needs of the armed forces domestically is certainly less than the number of fingers," he added.

Stating that more than 90 percent of the armed forces' weapons needs have been supplied domestically and in indigenous ways, and the remaining 10 percent will not have a decisive impact on the country's defense power, he said, "Therefore, with the lifting of restrictions, we can use this legal right to interact with friendly countries."

"There are excellent products and technical capacities in the country's defense industry that can be used in the export of products and services," he noted.

Hatami went on to say, "So certainly we were, and still are exporters of technical products and services, rather than importers in the field of defense products."

"Under Resolution 2231, we only restricted arms exports, while many defense industry products were not defined as weapons and we were not prohibited from exporting them," he added.

"Certainly, after lifting of sanctions, we can export, as in many other countries, within the framework of national and international policies and regulations," Hatami said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he added, "Our missile power is one of the effective defense components to which the enemy is sensitive."

Referring to Iran’s airstrike to US airbase ‘Ain al-Assad’ in Iraq, Hatami said, "Satellite images released by the Westerners showed how the missiles hit their targets accurately. We have reached a relatively good maturity in the missile industry and the whole industry is indigenous."

