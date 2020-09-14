Pars-1 remote-sensing satellite passes final tests: ICT min.

Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi made the announcement on Monday at the opening ceremony of the exhibition of "Localization of advanced equipment of the National Information Network" which was held in the Research Institute for Information and Communication Technology.

"Pars-1" satellite is the most advanced remote-sensing satellite ever built in the country, he said, adding that the final tests of the satellite have been completed at the Iranian Space Research Center and will be delivered to the Iranian Space Agency next week.

He noted that after this project, the researchers of Iranian Space Research Center will work on “Nahid-2” telecommunications satellite project.

The Iranian Space Agency has plans to launch a number of satellites including Pars-1, Pars-2, Zafar-2 and Nahid-2. They will orbit 500 kilometers above the earth.

