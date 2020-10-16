US does no dare to face military confrontation with Iran

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Fri., Fada Hossein Maleki reiterated that Americans do not dare to use military option against Iran due to Iran’s unparalleled and unique defense achievements.

Turning to this point that Iran’s arms embargo will be lifted on Oct. 18, he said, “Lifting Iran’s arms embargo is the best opportunity to make optimal use of world’s most-modern technologies for strengthening country’s defense power.”

Earlier, members of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission visited the latest achievements of the Ministry of Defense, he said, adding, “In this visit, all members of the Commission hailed the salient and unique progress of the country in the field of military weapons.”

MP Fada Hossein Maleki

Iran’s defense progress is not merely confined in the field of hardware, but the country has achieved acceptable advances in the field of software, so that the country is equipped with the latest technology in the world in the field of defense and military, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the lawmaker said that Americans themselves are well aware of high defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and for this reason, they (Americans) do not dare to confront Iran.

Some regional countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, are getting closer to collapse day by day and concluding peace agreement with the Zionist regime will accelerate defeat of these two countries, member of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy stated.

TOP PHOTO: IRGC's ‘National Aerospace Park’ in Tehran. Sep. 2020 (Maryam Kamyab/Mehr News Agency)

