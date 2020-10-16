  1. Economy
Iran, Sweden emphasize strengthening bilateral economic coop.

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran and Sweden stressed the need to enhance and broaden bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Iranian Ambassador to Stockholm Ahmad Masoumifar met and held talks with Emil HÖGBERG State Secretary for Business, Industry and Innovation of Swedish Ministry of Enterprise and Innovation on Fri.

In this meeting, the two sides explored avenues for promoting bilateral ties as well as expanding and strengthening trade-economic cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Sweden.

While strengthening cooperation of companies of the two countries especially Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the fields of technology, innovation, transport and environment, the two sides also emphasized organizing Joint Economic Commission in near future.

