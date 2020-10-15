Lund Intl Fantasy Filmfest to host Iranian 'The Third Person’

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Pouya Aminpour, the short film ‘The Third Person’ will be screened in the competition section of the Lund International Fantasy Film Festival in Sweden.

The 26th edition of the Lund International Fantasy Film Festival will take place from October 28 to November 1.

Endorsed by the Academy of Georges Méliès, a leading French filmmaker, the Swedish film festival is also focusing on fantasy, horror, and science fiction films.

‘The Third Person’ depicts the story of a psychopath who escapes from a sanatorium in the northern forests of Iran, and the patrol units nearby follow him on the surrounding roads.

The film has been also won an award for the best short film at the 2020 Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea.

